Delhi Airport opens third runway: Will you spend less time waiting for your flight? What flyers should know

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reopened its third runway for operations from September 20, almost seven months after it was shut for major strengthening and work.

“The comprehensive rehabilitation of Runway 11R/29L [commonly known as the third runway] is complete, and all necessary regulatory approvals are in place, paving the way for its recommissioning from September 20,” private airport operator DIAL said.

DIAL is a joint venture between infra major GMR group-led consortium and national airports operator, AAI. It said the project began in February 2026.

Rehabilitation project DIAL said the rehabilitation project, which started in February this year, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity at one of India's busiest aviation gateways.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport commissioned its third runway in 2008. It had been in continuous service for 17 years before the upgrade work began in February, though it underwent regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017, according to DIAL.

The rehabilitation programme involved completing major airside infrastructure enhancements. It included:

1. Runway resurfacing

2. Permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L

3. Construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1)

4. Upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems

5. Pavement strengthening works

6. Associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements, DIAL said.

These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time, and further strengthen operational reliability.

The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations, and regulatory clearances, the airport operator said.

Approvals Following the successful completion of the prescribed procedures, approvals have now been received to recommence operations on the runway from September 20.

CEO-DIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport’s continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure.”

“The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service,” he said.

How will the third runway help? The official statement by GMR group stated that the recommissioned runway will play a significant role in supporting Delhi Airport's operational efficiency and future traffic growth, while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards.

“The upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, will further strengthen Delhi Airport’s capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country,” Panicker said.

Since its commissioning in 2008, the runway has been in continuous service for 17 years. It has undergone regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

Being the country's busiest airport, the facility handles over 1,300 flight movements (arrivals and departures) with four runways. The airport can cater to 106 million passengers per annum.

How may it help flyers? As air traffic continues to grow, the recommissioning of the third runway (11R/29L) will add operational capacity at Delhi Airport and support smoother aircraft movements. For example, if one runway experiences minor issues, traffic can be diverted to the others seamlessly.

In a statement, DIAL said the upgraded runway has enhanced navigation and lighting systems to improve operational safety, efficiency and resilience. They matter most in low visibility.

The enhancements will also strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1) is a specialised, sharp-angled runway exit designed to let landing aircraft vacate the runway at higher speeds.

DIAL says RET Z1 is designed to let aircraft exit quickly and cut runway occupancy time (the time a landing aircraft spends on the runway). Shorter occupancy means tighter spacing between movements and faster turnarounds.

For passengers, the new reopening of the third runway could mean “fewer aircraft circling, shorter waits on the taxiway and steadier schedules,” a report claimed. The reopening adds operational flexibility, but it does not promise that every delay will disappear, it added.

Who benefits? Domestic flyers on peak-hour banks: better runway flow helps tight morning and evening schedules.

International arrivals: long-haul passengers gain most from a smoother landing sequence.

Winter travellers: improved lighting and Category III capability support low-visibility reliability.

What changes at Terminal 1, 2 and 3? Nothing changes on the terminal side. DIAL’s announcement covered “major airside infrastructure enhancements” works only. Terminal layouts, pickup zones and walking routes stay as they were.

Why is 11R/29L called the third runway when Delhi has four? The name is historical. DIAL’s project announcement described 11R/29L as a 4,430-metre runway commissioned in 2008. It was the third runway added to the airport.

IGI Airport now operates four runways: 09/27, 10/28, 11L/29R and 11R/29L.