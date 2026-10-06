Delhi airport to get its own ‘metro’? ₹3,500 crore plan includes a driverless train that connects T1, T2, T3

Delhi airport is planning a driverless transit system to connect its three passenger terminals, cargo facilities and Aerocity by 2030, as part of a broader expansion that could take its annual passenger handling capacity to 125 million. The Automated People Mover (APM) is expected to require an investment of about ₹3,500 crore.
The proposed system will address one of the airport's key operational challenges: moving passengers between terminals that are separated by several kilometres. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's busiest airport, currently requires passengers transferring between T1 and T3 to travel by road.
The APM will run across 7.3 km and connect six stations, with the journey between Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 expected to take about 13 minutes, officials said on Tuesday.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Pradeep Panicker said the inter-terminal transit system is expected to be ready by 2030. The project is part of the airport's 10-year master plan through 2036, with design and other elements currently being finalised.
The system will connect T1, T2 and T3, along with the airport's cargo terminal and Aerocity. One station will also provide connectivity to Delhi Metro lines.
The APM is projected to carry around 55,000 passengers a day during its first year of operation.
Delhi airport currently operates three passenger terminals and four runways, along with an elevated cross taxiway.
While T2 and T3 are located close to each other, T1 is several kilometres away. Passengers arriving at one terminal and departing from another currently have to use road transport to make the transfer.
DIAL is also awaiting regulatory approval for an airside bus transfer service between T3 and T1.
The APM is intended to provide a dedicated link between the terminals and reduce the dependence on road transfers within the airport complex.
A decision has not yet been taken on whether non-flying passengers will have to pay to use the system.
The APM is being planned alongside a major expansion of Delhi airport's overall capacity.
Under the 2036 master plan, DIAL expects annual passenger handling capacity to rise from the current 106 million to 125 million, with the potential to reach 129 million.
Of the planned 125 million capacity, 86 million passengers will be domestic travellers and 39 million will be international passengers.
The existing capacity is spread across the three terminals, with T1 handling 42 million passengers annually, T2 14 million and T3 50 million.
The expansion is intended to accommodate the continued growth in air travel while improving how passengers move through the airport.
Terminal 3 is also set for further expansion. The terminal currently has four piers. Piers A and B serve international operations, while Piers C and D are used for domestic flights.
Pier C has now been converted for international operations, while a new Pier E is scheduled to be completed by April 2030.
A pier is a long terminal structure that extends towards aircraft stands and allows passengers to board aircraft through aerobridges.
The airport had previously considered an elevated and at-grade transit system connecting T1 with the other terminals under a design, build, finance, operate and transfer model.
The latest master plan places the APM within a wider effort to expand capacity while improving connections between the different parts of the airport.
By 2030, the planned system would give passengers a direct transit option between Delhi airport's terminals, while also linking key airport facilities and Aerocity.
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