Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the 212 kilometres 6-lane Delhi-Dehradun greenfield access-controlled Expressway, being built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore.

According to an official statement, the expressway has been divided into four sections and is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The statement said many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor and in these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife.

Features of Delhi-Dehradun greenfield access controlled Expressway:

With the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun access controlled greenfield Expressway, the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun will be reduced from 6 hours to 2 to 2.5 hours.

Through this corridor, the present distance of 235 km will be reduced to 212 km.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Meerut Expressway(DME) near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Easter Peripheral Expressway(EPE) interchange at Khekra in Mandola Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur to Dehradun.

A 340 meter long 3-lane tunnel is being constructed at Datkali at a cost of ₹1995 crore, this will facilitate the going from one and coming from the other.

Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor. In these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife. There is a provision of 12 km of elevated road, 6 animal underpasses, 2 elephant underpasses, 2 major bridges and 13 minor bridges.

113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), 5 ROBs, 4 major bridges and 62 bus shelters are being constructed in the entire expressway.

Along with this, apart from 76 km service road, 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are also being constructed.

For the convenience of passengers, there is a provision of 12 way-side amenities on the Delhi-Dehradun Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway.

Mainly for the connectivity of Haridwar with this highway, 51 km 6-lane Greenfield road is being constructed at a cost of ₹2095 crore.