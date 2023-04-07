Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Nitin Gadkari shares an update, know unique features about it2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:49 PM IST
- With the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway, the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun will be reduced from 6 hours to 2 to 2.5 hours
Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the 212 kilometres 6-lane Delhi-Dehradun greenfield access-controlled Expressway, being built at a cost of ₹12,000 crore.
