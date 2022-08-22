Delhi govt aims to deploy 18,000 EV charging points by 2024

“I think one area we need to do lot more is about EV battery recycling. We do have a vision for that under the EV policy but I think it has not been as straight forward in terms of putting in the implementation. This is a challenge that as a country we are grappling with. We don’t have any stringent regulations on that front (battery recycling)," Shah said, adding that, it would also be an opportunity for a state or city like Delhi to take the lead and form a recycling and safe disposal of EV batteries.

