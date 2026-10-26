Delhi Master Plan: Metro to reach 695 km, 200 km of cycle tracks | All about capital's infrastructure push

Delhi is considering a major expansion of its public transport network, including increasing the Metro network to 695 km and developing nearly 200 km of dedicated cycle tracks, as part of its long-term strategy to tackle traffic congestion.

The proposals were discussed during the 11th stakeholder meeting on the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), The Tribune reported.

The meeting, held on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, brought together representatives from several government agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Traffic Police, Transport Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The discussions focused on expanding public transport, strengthening connectivity between different modes of travel and improving mobility across the national capital.

Metro network expansion and Namo Bharat connectivity Under the proposed plan, Delhi's Metro network would expand from its existing 416 km to 695 km. The proposal aims to extend rail-based public transport to developing urban areas and provide commuters with more travel options.

The plan also envisages expanding the Namo Bharat regional rapid transit network across the National Capital Region (NCR) from 82 km to 383 km.

Transport hubs at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate have been proposed to improve integration between the Metro and other modes of transport. Better coordination between regional rail services, Metro stations and other transport facilities is expected to strengthen connectivity for commuters travelling within Delhi and between the capital and neighbouring cities.

The proposed expansion also places emphasis on last-mile connectivity, a key factor in encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles.

Nearly 200 km of cycle tracks proposed The development of nearly 200 km of cycle tracks is another component of the proposed transport strategy. The initiative aims to improve facilities for cyclists and encourage alternatives to motorised transport.

The plan also seeks to make streets safer through improved road design, better pedestrian facilities and enhanced accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Proposals for new road links, underpasses, elevated corridors, missing road connections and junction improvements were also discussed. These interventions are intended to address infrastructure gaps and improve traffic movement at congested locations.

Parking management and AI-based traffic solutions Parking is being considered a citywide management issue under the proposed framework. Area-specific parking plans could be developed for congested locations, with high-traffic-pressure areas designated as parking management zones.

An integrated system for parking planning, operation and regulation is also envisaged to improve the management of available space and reduce traffic disruption caused by vehicles searching for parking.

The proposals further include the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for traffic and parking management. Technology-based solutions could support more efficient traffic monitoring, planning and regulation.

An integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority for Delhi has also been proposed to improve coordination among the agencies responsible for the city's transport system.

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Stakeholder consultations underway The latest meeting forms part of the DDA's three-month stakeholder dialogue programme aimed at gathering inputs from government agencies and other stakeholders on implementing the Master Plan for Delhi 2047.

The consultations seek to coordinate transport planning, infrastructure development and urban mobility initiatives across departments.