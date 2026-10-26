Delhi Metro record! DMRC Aqua Line creates history with 1.05 lakh riders in a day - Was anything special that day?

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it recorded its highest single-day ridership on 23 October, carrying 1.05 lakh passengers. Average daily footfall also rose by around 20%.
According to officials, the average daily passenger count rose from 73,298 in August to 83,403 in September. The ridership figures for October are yet to be compiled.
PTI, citing NMRC officials, said the authorities attributed this incredible feat to several initiatives introduced to improve commuter convenience.
In a statement, the NMRC said it had introduced several measures, including QR code-based ticketing, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and improved connectivity through a foot overbridge (FOB), to enhance the commuting experience. The skywalk connecting the Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations opened to the public in August and was officially inaugurated on 4 October. It allows commuters to switch between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line without navigating the congested subway at ground level.
NMRC Managing Director and Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Krishna Karunesh said, “These facilities and schemes have contributed to a 20% increase in average daily ridership.”
However, the record single-day ridership on 23 October was recorded despite there being no special occasion.
According to the report, the NMRC is now planning to increase train frequency during peak hours to address growing passenger demand. From 1 November, the NMRC plans to reduce the interval between trains from seven minutes and 30 seconds to six minutes and 35 seconds.
Additionally, the corporation is exploring longer operating hours, with the last train from Sector 51 to Depot Station proposed to leave at 11.25 pm. It said the plan would depend on operational feasibility and the necessary arrangements being finalised.
Further, the corporation is consulting relevant stakeholders to facilitate last-mile connectivity for commuters. A statement from the NMRC said these initiatives are part of its efforts to make metro travel more accessible and convenient while promoting public transport.
Launched in 2019, the Aqua Line carried an average of 18,516 passengers daily that year before the COVID-19 outbreak pushed the figure down to 12,576 in 2020. Ridership subsequently recovered, reaching 14,058 in 2021 and 30,632 in 2022.
Average daily passenger numbers rose further to 45,881 in 2023, 52,829 in 2024 and 61,401 in 2025. In the first nine months of this year, the figure stood at 66,333, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.
Operated by the NMRC, the 29.7-km Aqua Line began services on 25 January 2019 and has 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. A skywalk links its Sector 51 station to Delhi Metro’s Sector 52 station on the Blue Line.
(with PTI inputs)
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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