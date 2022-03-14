Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed that longest length of flexible avement (DBM Course) road construction in 100 Hours was awarded to PNC Infratech Ltd.Adding one more jewel to the crown of records, India Book of Records have awarded certificates in respect of creation of record for Highest Quantity of Bituminous Mix laid for road construction in 100 hours.

Nitin Gadkari said this incredible feat was achieved by PNC Infratech Ltd at the construction of 8-lane access-controlled expressway starting from junction with NH-47 near Bhamiya village and ending at junction with SH-175 in Baletiya village in Panchmahal district (Ch-780+920 to Ch-803+420. Design Ch-328+500 to Ch-351+000) section of Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on under #Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Gujarat.

Gati Shakti is a digital platform that will bring 16 ministries, including railways and roadways together, for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial cluster and economic nodes.

As part of PM Gati Shakti NMP, the ministry plans to develop 22 greenfield expressways, 23 other key infrastructure projects and other highway projects and 35 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs), as part of Bharatmala Pariyojana and other schemes of the ministry.

Some of the major Expressways and Corridors under construction include Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, Ambala-Kotputli Expressway, among others, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry, through its implementing agencies NHAI/NHLML and NHIDCL, has kept pace with the work of implementing the 35 MMLP projects identified for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I.