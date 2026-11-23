The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is moving ahead with plans to build a multi-level parking facility at Rani Bagh’s Sant Nagar to tackle rising vehicle density and severe parking woes in the locality, The New Indian Express (TNIE) reported.
Standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma said on Friday that the civic body will execute the long-pending project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
The shift will not only offer better parking access for local residents and market visitors, but also spare the MCD an estimated ₹96.87 crore in construction expenditure, the report added.
According to the civic body, the proposed facility will span roughly 3,950 square metres and is designed to accommodate around 600 equivalent car spaces (ECS).
Once operational, it is expected to provide adequate parking for visitors to the bustling market area and curb traffic bottlenecks caused by unauthorised roadside parking.
To steer the project forward, the MCD plans to appoint an experienced public sector undertaking (PSU) as the project management consultant and transaction adviser.
The PSU will assist the corporation with the tendering process and the selection of a private partner, according to the TNIE report.
The Sant Nagar parking project had been hanging fire for a long time, the report said. In March 2024, the civic body had initially cleared the proposal for departmental construction at an estimated cost of approximately ₹96.87 crore.
Explaining the pivot, Sharma noted that while expanding parking infrastructure across Delhi is necessary, the corporation must also stay mindful of its available financial resources.
“Now, the project is proposed to be developed under the PPP model, under which the private partner will bear the construction cost. This will help the Corporation develop the parking facility without incurring the construction expenditure itself,” she said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.
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