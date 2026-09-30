Delhi to get 'Intelligent Traffic Management System': Objective, how it will work and what changes

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Project by Delhi Police.

What is Intelligent Traffic Management System ITMS is said to use real-time traffic data and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise traffic flow. It aims to maintain a unified, harmonised, and intelligent traffic management system, as per CCEA.

How will it work The project is said to enable Delhi’s existing road network to be managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems.

The ITMS project is estimated at a cost of ₹1,789.52 crore, inclusive of taxes. It will cover 42 identified traffic corridors across Delhi. The entire project is planned to be implemented in three phases over a period of two years, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

It is a part of the wider efforts of the Central Government and the Government of NCT of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in Delhi.

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CCEA says According to a release from the Ministry of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

In a Union Cabinet briefing, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Currently, all 1,529 traffic signals operate on fixed timers. This means that if a signal is programmed for 30 or 35 seconds, even if there is heavy traffic coming from one direction and very little from another, the red light will still remain on for the full 30 seconds. Instead, if the system becomes adaptive, intelligent, and capable of dynamic changes, the direction with heavier traffic and build-up gets a shorter red light, while the side with less traffic gets a longer red light duration."

He added, “At roundabouts (rotaries) in Delhi, logjams often occur. Practically everyone tries to enter from all directions, making it very difficult to exit the rotary. In such situations, can we have an intelligent system where no lights operate during low-traffic periods, but whenever traffic becomes intense, it can monitor and regulate the rotary in a circular sequence with 5-second intervals to hold traffic? All these solutions are possible through ITMS.”

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What changes are expected With around 71 lakh active registered vehicles in Delhi, vehicular growth has reportedly outpaced the expansion of road infrastructure, resulting in traffic regulation heavily dependent on fixed signal timings and manual intervention.

The ITMS is expected to maximise available road capacity by enabling traffic management to respond dynamically to real-time road conditions.

Under this project, Adaptive Traffic Control Systems across 1,092 locations will dynamically adjust signal timings and coordinate traffic along identified corridors to reduce avoidable delays. Green corridors and priority movement will also be facilitated under this system for emergency vehicles.

Real-time detection of congestion and incidents is likely to aid Delhi Police in initiating prompt diversions. On the other hand, Variable Message Sign boards, digital platforms, and navigation providers are said to be installed to inform commuters about traffic, diversions, and parking availability.