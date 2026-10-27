Delhi to Haridwar in 90 minutes? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari explains how the new road project could cut travel time

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed that travel time between Delhi and Haridwar can soon be reduced to a merely one-and-a-half hours once the upcoming road project gets open for the public next month.
Gadkari revealed this at a conference by the CII on Tuesday on ‘Highways of India’s Future: Smart, Safe and Sustainable’.
The union minister said that the infrastructure push by the central government is helping reduce travel time to religious places while also boosting tourist traffic and simultaneously creating employment.
He also mentioned how the recently opened Delhi-Dehradun corridor has brought down travel time between the two cities from seven to merely two hours.
Gadkari said that the traffic to Char Dham has increased three times, thanks to the Char Dham roaf project.
“I am just giving you the example of Char Dham or South India Trail Grail. 80-85% of the project we have completed, and now the traffic from Delhi to Badrinath, Kedarnath, it is increased by three times more,” Economic Times quoted him as saying.
Gadkari also spoke of the road development in Maharashtra and Ayodhya, which includes the Pandharpur Palkhi Marg projects.
“Everywhere, either it is northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, anywhere in any part of India, everywhere we are developing tunnels, roads, and bridges,” Gadkari said, as per the publication.
Companies, contractors, consultants, and officials compromising on highway construction quality will face blacklisting and stringent penalties, with every pothole set to be tracked through Network Surveillance Vehicles, Gadkari said at the conference, ANI reported.
“Last few months, I have been personally monitoring this, and I have reviewed hundreds of projects. Social media posts have also been helpful in flagging quality issues at stretches, and I urge the public to put these problems on social media,” he said.
“We have already seen a drop of 30% in such problems since we started monitoring these closely and am reasonably sure we will see the rest resolving over the next two years,” the minister added.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways mandated the deployment of Network Surveillance Vehicles by the National Highways Authority of India to conduct automated pavement assessments at speeds between 40 and 80 km/h. The multi-sensor platform plans scientific repairs and feeds condition data into artificial intelligence portals such as the RAMS Data Lake. Scores of manufacturers supplying bearings and expansion joints were already blacklisted after failing quality tests.
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