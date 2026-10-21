Delhi to Palwal in 45 minutes from 3 hours? How the new expressway could ease NCR traffic

The final stretch of the DND-Jaitpur-Faridabad-Palwal-Sohna expressway corridor has been completed, potentially reducing travel time between Delhi and southern Haryana. During trial runs, the journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Sohna and Palwal took around 40–45 minutes, compared with nearly three hours during peak traffic, The Times of India reported on 20 October.
South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced the completion of the final stretch after inspections and technical evaluations, including load testing by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Delhi, Faridabad, Sohna and Palwal, while providing links to major expressways in the region.
NHA
Sources cited by TOI indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the corridor later this year.
The DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway, designated NH-148A, spans approximately 59 km. An additional 9 km section connects the DND Flyway in Delhi to Jaitpur.
The corridor runs from Sarai Kale Khan through Jaitpur and Meethapur towards Faridabad, with onward connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway network.
The links are expected to offer commuters travelling towards southern Haryana an alternative to existing routes, particularly congested stretches of Ring Road and Mathura Road.
The new corridor is expected to ease traffic pressure at Ashram Chowk and Kalindi Kunj, as well as along Mathura Road, by providing a faster route for vehicles travelling between Delhi and Haryana.
According to Bidhuri, the improved connectivity could also reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters. The expressway is expected to benefit people travelling to Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohna and Palwal, as well as those connecting to the wider highway network.
The time savings could be significant for daily commuters and businesses that depend on road transport across the National Capital Region (NCR). However, the actual reduction in travel time will depend on traffic volumes, access points and operating conditions once the corridor is fully operational.
The corridor has different operating statuses across its Delhi and Haryana sections.
The 9 km stretch between the DND Flyway and Jaitpur has opened on a trial basis, with toll-free access and a speed limit of 40 kmph during the trial period. The approximately 50 km Haryana section connecting towards Sohna and the KMP Expressway is operational, with toll collection and standard highway regulations in place.
Commuters should check the latest traffic advisories before travelling and should not assume that the 40–45-minute trial-run estimate represents a guaranteed journey time.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.