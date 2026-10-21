Delhi to Palwal in 45 minutes from 3 hours? How the new expressway could ease NCR traffic

The final stretch of the DND-Jaitpur-Faridabad-Palwal-Sohna expressway corridor has been completed, potentially reducing travel time between Delhi and southern Haryana. During trial runs, the journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Sohna and Palwal took around 40–45 minutes, compared with nearly three hours during peak traffic, The Times of India reported on 20 October.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri announced the completion of the final stretch after inspections and technical evaluations, including load testing by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Delhi, Faridabad, Sohna and Palwal, while providing links to major expressways in the region.

NHA

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Sources cited by TOI indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may inaugurate the corridor later this year.

Delhi-Sohna expressway: route and connectivity The DND-Faridabad-Sohna Access Controlled Highway, designated NH-148A, spans approximately 59 km. An additional 9 km section connects the DND Flyway in Delhi to Jaitpur.

The corridor runs from Sarai Kale Khan through Jaitpur and Meethapur towards Faridabad, with onward connectivity to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway network.

The links are expected to offer commuters travelling towards southern Haryana an alternative to existing routes, particularly congested stretches of Ring Road and Mathura Road.

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How will the expressway reduce Delhi traffic congestion? The new corridor is expected to ease traffic pressure at Ashram Chowk and Kalindi Kunj, as well as along Mathura Road, by providing a faster route for vehicles travelling between Delhi and Haryana.

According to Bidhuri, the improved connectivity could also reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters. The expressway is expected to benefit people travelling to Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Sohna and Palwal, as well as those connecting to the wider highway network.

The time savings could be significant for daily commuters and businesses that depend on road transport across the National Capital Region (NCR). However, the actual reduction in travel time will depend on traffic volumes, access points and operating conditions once the corridor is fully operational.

Is the Delhi-Sohna expressway open to traffic? The corridor has different operating statuses across its Delhi and Haryana sections.

The 9 km stretch between the DND Flyway and Jaitpur has opened on a trial basis, with toll-free access and a speed limit of 40 kmph during the trial period. The approximately 50 km Haryana section connecting towards Sohna and the KMP Expressway is operational, with toll collection and standard highway regulations in place.