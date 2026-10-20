Delhi to Varanasi, Mumbai to Pune: These 7 new bullet train routes might cut your travel time

Imagine reaching Varanasi from Delhi in under four hours or travelling between Mumbai and Pune in less than an hour. These shorter journeys could become possible as Indian Railways moves ahead with plans for seven new high-speed rail corridors across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the proposed corridors while presenting the Union Budget earlier this year. The projects are intended to improve connectivity between major cities, support economic growth and offer passengers faster travel options.

The announcement comes amid Indian Railways' broader efforts to upgrade passenger services, including the introduction of Vande Bharat sleeper trains. These trains are designed to improve overnight journeys through faster travel and enhanced passenger facilities.

Presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, “In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven High-Speed Rail corridors between cities as ‘growth connectors’.”

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Seven new high-speed rail corridors: Routes and expected travel times The seven proposed corridors are expected to significantly reduce journey times between several major cities. Here is a closer look at the routes and their anticipated travel durations.

1. Delhi-Varanasi The proposed high-speed rail corridor between Delhi and Varanasi is expected to reduce the journey to approximately 3 hours and 50 minutes.

The route aims to improve access to eastern Uttar Pradesh while strengthening tourism and connectivity with smaller cities. It is also expected to support an economic corridor spanning Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

2. Mumbai-Pune The Mumbai-Pune corridor is expected to bring the journey time between the two major western Indian cities down to around 48 minutes.

The project is intended to improve connectivity between the two urban centres as passenger movement and economic activity continue to grow. It will complement efforts to upgrade congested railway routes and suburban services while addressing the region's passenger and freight transport needs.

3. Pune-Hyderabad The proposed Pune-Hyderabad high-speed rail link is expected to cut travel time to approximately 1 hour and 55 minutes.

Connecting Maharashtra with Telangana, the corridor will form part of a wider high-speed rail network linking western and southern India. The faster service is expected to improve inter-city mobility and support economic activity across the two regions.

4. Hyderabad-Bengaluru The Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridor is expected to bring the journey between the two technology and business hubs down to around two hours.

The route is part of the proposed high-speed rail network connecting southern India's major cities. Improved connectivity could benefit the information technology, manufacturing and services sectors in Karnataka and Telangana.

5. Hyderabad-Chennai The proposed Hyderabad-Chennai corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

The link aims to strengthen connections between important economic centres in southern India. It could also support business travel, improve access to employment opportunities and make movement between states more convenient.

The wider regional network is expected to benefit areas across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

6. Chennai-Bengaluru Travel between Chennai and Bengaluru could take around 1 hour and 13 minutes once the proposed high-speed rail corridor becomes operational.

The route is expected to strengthen connectivity between two of southern India's key economic centres, making business travel more convenient and improving access to surrounding regions.

It will also expand the proposed high-speed rail network in southern India.

7. Varanasi-Siliguri The proposed Varanasi-Siliguri corridor, passing through Patna, is expected to reduce journey time to approximately 2 hours and 55 minutes.

The route will connect important religious, educational and healthcare centres across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. It is also intended to improve regional mobility and create new opportunities for trade and services.