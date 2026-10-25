Delhi Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper from 31 Oct? Check stoppages, stations, timetable, ticket price expectations & more

Travellers commuting between the national capital and the spiritual heart of India are in for a major upgrade. The highly anticipated Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train is tentatively scheduled to begin its inaugural service on 31 October 2026.

This new semi-high-speed overnight service promises faster, more reliable travel on one of Indian Railways' busiest routes.

Proposed Timetable Running six days a week—with services suspended on Saturdays—the train will offer a seamless overnight journey connecting New Delhi and Varanasi, with crucial halts at Kanpur Central and Prayagraj Junction.

According to the proposed schedule, Train No. 27422 from New Delhi will depart at 9:40 PM, making a brief five-minute halt at Prayagraj Junction at 4:45 AM, and arrive in Varanasi at 6:45 AM the next morning.

The return service, Train No. 27421, will depart Varanasi at 8:50 PM, reach Prayagraj at 10:35 PM, halt at Kanpur Central at 12:40 AM, and finally pull into New Delhi at 5:55 AM.

Notably, these timings and stoppages are provisional, pending a final railway notification; they offer a highly convenient overnight window for passengers.

Also Read | Indian Railways eyes 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper with upgraded features

Tickets: Fare Expectations Fares for the Vande Bharat Sleeper will be calculated on a per-kilometre, per-passenger basis. While official prices are yet to be announced, estimates suggest a base fare of around ₹2,400 for the journey.

Booking rules follow standard procedures with a 60-day Advance Reservation Period opening at 8:00 AM on IRCTC. Tatkal booking will be available for 2A and 3A classes at 10:00 AM one day prior to departure.

Uniquely, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will enforce a strict “Zero-Waitlist” and “Zero-RAC” policy to ensure undisturbed sleep and maintain cabin air pressure for all 823 confirmed passengers across its 16 coaches.

State-of-the-Art Facilities The trainset is designed to offer a hotel-like experience on wheels. Passengers can expect soundproofed cabins, automated sensor-driven plug doors, and bio-vacuum toilets with touchless fittings. The premium cushioned leatherette berths smoothly convert into flat sleeping surfaces.

For ultimate luxury, the First AC (1A) coach features an exclusive onboard hot-water shower cubicle with temperature regulation. Safety is also prioritised, with the train fully integrated with the Kavach 4.0 Automatic Train Protection system.

Also Read | Western Railway plans ₹307-cr Vande Bharat train maintenance hub in Ahmedabad

Food Menu and Catering The Vande Bharat Sleeper will maintain the brand's premium catering standards.

Passengers will be served morning tea with digestive biscuits, followed by a wholesome breakfast featuring options like stuffed parathas, veg cutlets, upma, or non-veg alternatives like chicken kathi rolls and omelettes.

For dinner, the cyclic menu typically includes paneer or chicken dishes, dal makhani, seasonal dry vegetables, pulao, parathas, and desserts like ice cream or moong dal halwa.