Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Centre is working on new roads from Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Dehradun and Delhi-Haridwar which will reduce the travel time from the present around 5 hours to around 2 hours.

The union minister also said that the Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in 2 years that will reduce the distance from 727 km to 572 km between the two cities. Through the new expressway, one would reach Katra from Delhi in six hours, the minister added.

Separately, Gadkari will inspect the Madhya Pradesh stretch of the under-construction 8-lane Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway today in Ratlam.

The expressway project is scheduled for completion in November next year at an estimated cost of ₹8,437 crore.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway will pass through Mandsaur (102.4 km), Ratlam (90.1 km), and Jhabua (52 km), covering a total distance of 245 km in Madhya Pradesh.

The 8-lane expressway will have 214 bridges, 511 culverts, 100 small and big underpasses, and seven toll booths in the three MP districts.

The development of Delhi -Mumbai Expressway was kick-started in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019.

Out of the 1,380 kilometres, contracts for more than 1,200 kilometres have already been awarded.

The new expressway is expected to halve the commute time between Delhi and Mumbai from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours and shorten the distance by 130 km.

As per the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), the expressway will generate annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 850 million kilograms which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees. Around 20 lakh tress and shrubs would be planted along the highway for environment conservation.

