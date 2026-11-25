The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is expected to finalise the detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed 2.7-km elevated corridor connecting Shiv Murti in Delhi with Ambience Mall in Gurugram within a month.

The proposed three-lane flyover aims to ease congestion on NH-8 by providing vehicles arriving from the Dwarka Expressway with a dedicated route into Gurugram, instead of requiring them to merge with traffic already travelling from Delhi towards the city, The Times of India reported.

At present, vehicles emerging from the three-lane right-turn underpass at the Dwarka Expressway interchange near Shiv Murti have to join the same carriageway as other motorists heading towards Gurugram. During peak hours, this merging of traffic slows down movement and creates long queues, affecting commuters using the highway.

The proposed elevated corridor is designed to address this bottleneck by separating the two traffic streams.

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Vehicles exiting the existing underpass will be channelled onto the elevated road, while traffic already travelling on NH-8 will continue along the main carriageway below. The two routes will remain separate, reducing the need for vehicles to cross paths at the interchange, The Times of India reported.

NHAI identifies severe congestion at Shiv Murti interchange NHAI's traffic assessment rated the stretch, including its service road, at "Service F" during peak hours. This is the lowest grade in the level-of-service classification and indicates severe congestion.

Traffic at the interchange has increased following the opening of the Dwarka Expressway, adding pressure to an already heavily loaded section of NH-8.

The proposed three-lane elevated corridor will begin immediately after the exit ramp of the existing underpass. It is planned along the space currently occupied by the surface drain between the main carriageway and the service road.

The flyover will cross into Gurugram and terminate opposite Ambience Mall, TOI reported.

How will the proposed Shiv Murti-Ambience Mall flyover work? The proposed corridor will include an exit ramp near the approach to the existing Rajokri flyover. This will allow motorists to access the service road leading towards Ambience Mall, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

Commuters travelling farther into Gurugram will continue along the elevated stretch before rejoining the main carriageway.

The arrangement is intended to provide a separate route for vehicles entering Gurugram from the Dwarka Expressway, while allowing traffic already on NH-8 to continue without being affected by the merging movement.

"The DPR is at an advanced stage, and we expect to finalise it within a month. The design has been prepared and is being examined by a committee.

Once the DPR is finalised, the proposal will be submitted to the ministry for approval," an NHAI official said.

The project's estimated cost is yet to be worked out.

NHAI plans to coordinate flyover work with DLF project NHAI is also looking to coordinate the proposed corridor with a separate infrastructure project being undertaken by DLF near Ambience Mall.

In October, the authority granted in-principle approval for a flyover along the service road and a right-turn underpass beneath the expressway.

DLF has finalised an agency for the project, with construction expected to begin after the traffic police approve the traffic management plan.

"We have already given DLF an NOC for the flyover near Ambience Mall. We intend to expedite this project as well so that work on both projects can be completed simultaneously and the two structures complement each other in easing the bottleneck," the official said.