Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed his interest, constructing an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. The minister said that he is in talks with a foreign company and is still a proposed project.

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Thursday, Gadkari said, " It is my dream to build an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. It is still a proposed project. We are in discussion with a foreign company". The union transport minister said like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity. Gadkari said he has taken a resolution to bring an end to the use of petrol and diesel in the country.

An electric highway will have the facility to recharge EVs on it, which will help in reducing the carbon footprints.

In an interview with PTI in 2016, Gadkari had said India may soon have an ‘electric highway’ stretch, similar to the one in Sweden. At that time Gadkari said he had talks with a Swedish delegation, led by Minister for Enterprise & Innovation, Mikael Damberg for the e-highway.

Sweden has developed the new electric highway technology which permits the trucks to operate as electric vehicles when on the electrified road and as regular hybrid vehicles at other times. Gadkari said the present government's emphasis is to promote bio-fuel and electric cars to prevent pollution as well as develop a cheaper mode of transportation.

Separately, Gadkari on Thursday laid foundation stones of 34 road projects worth ₹9,577 crore in Madhya Pradesh and said more such projects worth ₹1 lakh crore will be sanctioned by the Centre for the state in the coming days.

He also reviewed the eight-lane Delhi-Mumbai expressway which is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the nation's financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

He also said the Delhi-Katra expressway will be launched in two years, and once operational, vehicles will be able to reach Katra from Delhi in six hours.

