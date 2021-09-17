Delhi-Jaipur stretch likely to have India's first electric highway, says Gadkari

While reviewing the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Thursday, Gadkari said, " It is my dream to build an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. It is still a proposed project. We are in discussion with a foreign company". The union transport minister said like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity. Gadkari said he has taken a resolution to bring an end to the use of petrol and diesel in the country.

