Delhi-Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat trial run likely this month, may debut by Diwali: Report; check timings, stations

Indian Railways is gearing up to launch its second sleeper Vande Bharat Express, with the proposed service connecting New Delhi and Varanasi. The overnight train is expected to follow the introduction of the Howrah-Kamakhya sleeper Vande Bharat and could begin commercial operations around Diwali. The much-awaited trial run is likely to take place this month, reported The Daily Jagran.

The semi-high-speed service will connect Delhi with Varanasi via Kanpur and Prayagraj, offering passengers an overnight travel option designed to cut journey time while providing greater comfort.

The train’s operating speed is expected to remain between 130 and 160 kmph, depending on track conditions and the progress of the Mission Raftaar project. At higher speeds, the service could substantially shorten travel time between Delhi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Delhi-Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat timings As per the proposed schedule, the sleeper Vande Bharat will leave Varanasi Cantt at 9:20 pm and reach Prayagraj at 10:45 pm. It will then arrive at Kanpur Central at 12:35 am before reaching New Delhi at 5 am.

On the return trip, the train is scheduled to depart from New Delhi at 9:20 pm and reach Varanasi at 5 am.

Delhi-Varanasi Sleeper Vande Bharat stations The proposed route will include four key railway stations:

New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS)

Kanpur Central Railway Station (CNB)

Prayagraj Junction Railway Station (PRYJ)

Varanasi Junction/Cantt Railway Station (BSB)

The sleeper Vande Bharat Express will feature 16 coaches with space for up to 823 passengers. The train will include 11 third-AC coaches, four second-AC coaches and one first-AC coach to cater to different passenger requirements. Northern Railway will handle the primary maintenance of the train.

However, the Railway Board has not yet officially confirmed the train number, ticket prices or the date when regular operations will begin.

As per the report, Praveen Patel, a member of the Regional Rail Users’ Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), NCR, and a Member of Parliament, said the launch of the indigenously developed sleeper train would strengthen rail connectivity between Delhi, Prayagraj and Varanasi while making journeys more convenient for passengers.

Automatic brake trials on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route Meanwhile, South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division started field trials of a Vande Bharat Express equipped with an automatic emergency braking system on the challenging Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section, officials said in August, according to PTI.

The trials are aimed at evaluating whether the semi-high-speed train can safely and effectively operate on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. The 20-coach rake, manufactured specifically for the trials by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, reached Mysuru.

After undergoing static tests at Mysuru on Tuesday, the rake was moved to Sakleshpur later that night for field testing. Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Mudit Mittal said the trials began early 11 August, with officials from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) onboard to assess various technical and operational parameters. The tests were scheduled to continue until the afternoon.

Why the Sakleshpur-Ghat section matters The Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road stretch is considered one of the most technically challenging sections of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway line. Located in the Western Ghats, the route features steep gradients, sharp curves, tunnels and bridges.