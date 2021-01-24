Demand for flexi workspaces rises with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

“There has been a surge in queries in the last couple of weeks owing to the vaccine, and we expect that 70-75% companies, mainly enterprises, will operate from offices soon. We believe when they return to offices, 40-45% of them will opt for flexible workspaces partially. The current occupancy in our centres has risen to 30-35% from 10-15% in recent months," said Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks, which has co-working centres in nine cities.