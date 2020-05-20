Home > Industry > Infrastructure > Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport
Billed to be the biggest airport in India, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost ₹29,560 crore, according to officials. (HT)
Billed to be the biggest airport in India, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost 29,560 crore, according to officials. (HT)

Developer Zurich Airport gets security clearance for Jewar airport

1 min read . Updated: 20 May 2020, 12:16 AM IST PTI

  • Billed to be the biggest airport in India, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost 29,560 crore
  • The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost 4,588 crore

NOIDA : \\


Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday.

The firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Greenfield Airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

"Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar," Principal Secretary, UP government, S P Goyal tweeted.

The firm had applied to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance as part of the process to begin the work, a senior official in Gautam Buddh Nagar associated with the project told PTI.

Billed to be the biggest airport in India, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost 29,560 crore, according to officials.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost 4,588 crore. The project is being managed and operated by the Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the government, according to officials.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Delhi international airport. (MINT_PRINT)

Fitch affirms DIAL's long-term bond rating at BB+ with negative outlook

2 min read . 12 May 2020
Jewar airport will bring an investment of about one lakh crore rupees for Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Yamuna Expressway. (Hindustan Times)

Jewar airport gets international recognition

2 min read . 06 Mar 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout