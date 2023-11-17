Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Maharashtra govt TDR rule tweaks may advantage Adani Group: Report
This change in rules is likely to give more value to the Adani Group for the TDR generated from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) and mandate all city builders to buy the first 40% of their required TDR from DRP only, a report said.
The Maharashtra state government has issued a notification to bring in changes in the Development Control Rules (DCR) for Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The notification allows the use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) without an indexation, a report said.
