Digi Yatra goes international at Bengaluru airport: Beta app trials live, regular app update from November 1

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has begun to extend the Digi Yatra facility to international departures on select flights, and has launched trials for the same, the BLR Airport X account revealed.

"Trials are now live on the Digi Yatra Beta app. The same update will be rolled out on the regular app from November 1, 2026," a follow up post also said.

As part of the International Passenger Trials, those international passengers who are eligible will be allowed to use their biometric and travel credentials at touchpoints, which will reduce the repeated ID and documents checks, a report by MoneyControl revealed.

As the adoption of Digi Yatra's secure yet time-saving technology becomes widely adopted within Inida, this initiative looks to extend the feature to international travellers. Digi Yatra currently has upwards of 26.5 million users as per the Bangalore International Airport Limited.

The publication reports that while using Digi Yatra for international travel, passengers have to validate their e-passport chips through the app, which will then be followed by photo verification. Following this, passengers will get a digital travel credential, which they can use to move through airports they have to stop at on the course of their journeys, where they can then use touchpoints for facial recognition.

What the trial will cover? As per the report, the initial trial will be covering entry into the airport as well as security checks, and there is also a possibility that the facility will be extended to boarding for select flights being operated by domestic carriers IndiGo and Air India.

Passengers should note that Digi Yatra will not be replaced by immigration and emigration procedures, which are mandatory. Passengers will have to continue carrying their travel documents while airlines will also be conducting mandatory verification of the same.

George Fanthome, who is BIAL's chief technical officer, told the publication that the initiative would make journeys simpler. "Extending DigiYatra to international departures is another step towards creating a more seamless, efficient and digitally enabled travel experience," Fanthome told BIAL.