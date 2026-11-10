Diwali firecrackers disrupt Mumbai’s Western Railway: 35 trains cancelled, 150 delayed — Here’s what WR said

Diwali celebrations took a disruptive turn for Mumbai commuters after firecrackers sparked a blaze along the Western Railway (WR) tracks late Sunday night.
The incident, which damaged crucial signalling equipment between Nallasopara and Virar, led to the cancellation of 35 suburban services and delayed 150 others on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.
The blaze was reported at 11:20 pm on Sunday after unidentified individuals allegedly burst firecrackers near the rail lines. While railway staff rushed to the spot and managed to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes, the fire had already compromised the signalling network close to the tracks.
“We found burnt firecrackers at the site. The dry grass burst into flames; the fire was extinguished by 11:50 pm,” a WR official told HT.
According to WR authorities, the Sunday night fire damaged 20 signalling cables, affecting seven signals on both the Up and Down lines in the section. The resultant failure of multiple track circuits forced the railway to operate trains under heavily restricted conditions.
The disruption began on Sunday night with 14 suburban services delayed, but the impact multiplied on Monday. Commuters travelling towards south Mumbai faced significant hurdles as local trains on the Virar-Churchgate corridor ran 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule.
Because of the track circuit failures, Up trains (heading towards Churchgate) were required to pass signals with an 'A-marker' in accordance with prescribed safety rules.
This precautionary measure prevented trains from operating at their usual speed and frequency, causing cascading delays that affected both suburban and long-distance services.
Railway authorities stated that technical teams have been working continuously to rectify track-circuit failures and replace damaged infrastructure.
“Restoration work is underway, and railway staff have laid additional cables to repair the damaged signalling network. Complete restoration is expected by the night of November 9-10,” a WR official said.
Explaining the time taken to normalise operations across the corridor, another official added, “Our technical teams were attending to the problems to restore the affected signalling equipment at the earliest.”
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