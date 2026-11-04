Diwali gift for MMR commuters as Metro 5, 5A tenders issued; new corridors to connect Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar soon

The announcement of tenders worth ₹4,564 crore for the expansion of Metro Line 5 and the Metro 5A extension has been welcomed by Shiv Sena leaders in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar. Elected representatives have described the development as a major Diwali gift for commuters in the region.

In Kalyan, KDMC mayor Harshali Chaudhari-Thavil and Shiv Sena city president Ravi Patil welcomed the move, acknowledging the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde in advancing the project.

Patil pointed out that Metro Line 5 received approval in 2016, followed by the foundation stone ceremony conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. With construction of the first phase underway and its trial run beginning on Tuesday, she said the proposed extension towards Khadakpada in Kalyan was an important development.

“We had demanded that Metro Line 5 be extended to Khadakpada. I am happy that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde have fulfilled this demand and tenders have now been issued,” Patil was quoted as saying by Times of India.

In Ulhasnagar, mayor Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam and other Shiv Sena leaders marked the announcement by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

UMC House Leader Arun Aashan said the development had brought festive excitement to the city ahead of Diwali.

“The chief minister, deputy chief ministers and our MP Dr Shrikant Shinde have given Ulhasnagar residents this good news ahead of Diwali. The city is already in a festive mood,” Aashan said.

Metro Line 5 expansion: Which areas will benefit? The planned expansion will take Metro Line 5 beyond Bhiwandi through two additional stretches: Dhamankar Naka-Ranjnoli and Ranjnoli-Bhoirwadi via Durgadi.

Under Metro 5A, the proposed corridor will link Bhoirwadi to Kalyan railway station before extending towards Ulhasnagar and the Ambernath region.

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To address traffic congestion in Bhiwandi, the Dhamankar Naka-Temghar section is proposed to run underground. The remaining stretches will be developed as elevated corridors. The plan also includes a double-decker structure combining road and metro infrastructure along certain sections.

Once operational, the expanded network is expected to improve travel between Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath. It will provide commuters with an additional travel option, ease pressure on congested roads and improve connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Metro 5A to enter Ulhasnagar through double-decker corridor During a press conference in Ulhasnagar, MP Shrikant Shinde addressed party workers and journalists through a video call and shared details of the proposed Metro 5A extension.

He said the corridor would enter Ulhasnagar through Kalyan as a double-decker structure, featuring an elevated road flyover with the metro line running above it.