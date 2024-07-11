Realty major DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh is the richest real estate entrepreneur having wealth of ₹1,24,420 crore, followed by Macrotech Developers founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha, according to GROHE-Hurun list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gautam Adani, who otherwise is India's second richest person, has been ranked third on the list of real estate tycoon in the GROHE-Hurun list released on Thursday.

Hurun Report released the'2024 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 100', ranking India's most successful real estate companies by value. It has also presented a list of the wealthiest real estate entrepreneurs in the country. Value and wealth calculations are a snapshot of May 31, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Macrotech Developers' founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family stood at second position with wealth of ₹91,700 crore.

"Gautam Adani and family secured the third position with a wealth of INR 56,500 crore, marking a 62 per cent increase since 2023. Known for his strategic acumen and vision, Gautam Adani has steered Adani Realty into the top 10 in this year's list," Hurun said in a statement.

Vikas Oberoi of Oberoi Realty is at fourth position with wealth of ₹44,820 crore, followed by Chandru Raheja & family of K Raheja Group ( ₹43,710 crore), Atul Ruia of The Phoenix Mills ( ₹26,370 crore), Raja Bagmane of Bagmane Developers ( ₹19,650 crore), Jitendra Virwani of Embassy Office Parks ( ₹16,000 crore). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irfan Razack, Rezwan Razack and Noaman Razack of Prestige Estates Projects hold the ninth spot on the list, each with a wealth of ₹13,970 crore, marking a significant increase of 230 per cent.

Among companies, DLF secures the top spot with a valuation of ₹2 lakh crore, a growth by 72 per cent in its valuation.

At a current valuation of ₹1.4 lakh crore, Macrotech Developers has seen its valuation grow by 160 per cent compared to last year, securing the 2nd position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) or famously known as the Taj Group ranks 3rd in the list with a valuation of ₹79,150 crore, reflecting a 43 per cent growth.

Established by Jamsetji Tata in 1902 and led by Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL manages a diverse portfolio of luxury, premium, and business hotels across India and internationally.

With a valuation of ₹77,280 crore, Godrej Properties, a subsidiary of the Godrej Group, ranks fourth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Oberoi Realty, established by Vikas Oberoi, secured the 5th spot with a valuation of ₹66,200 crore.

Prestige Estates Projects holds the sixth position with a valuation of ₹63,980 crore, while Adani Realty, part of the Adani Group, ranks seventh with a valuation of ₹56,500 crore.

Adani Realty is the most valued unlisted company in the list. Earlier this year, Adani Realty emerged as the highest bidder for the redevelopment of a 24-acre plot at Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Phoenix Mills ranks 8th with a valuation of ₹55,740 crore, while K Raheja Group occupies the ninth position with a valuation of ₹55,300 crore.

Embassy Office Parks, valued at ₹33,150 crore, holds the tenth spot in the list.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.