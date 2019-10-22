The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) from 22nd October 2019 (Tuesday) according to a statement released by the DMRC.

The services of the 11.6 km long corridor will continue to operate as per the normal time table as earlier.

DMRC is committed towards providing the best possible services to the commuters of Rapid Metro line.

"The DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security etc. so that the passenger services may be maintained in a smooth and trouble-free manner," it said.

With the takeover of operations of Rapid Metro, the total operational Metro network Delhi and NCR has now become 389 KM with 285 stations which includes the Noida-Greater Noida corridor.

The names of the stations covered by the Rapid Metro system are Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, Vodafone Velvedere Towers.

The train services on the corridor start at 6 AM in the morning from Sector 55-56 station and Sikenderpur Station with a frequency of 4.30 minutes during moring peak hours and 5.15 minutes during evening peak hours. The last revenue train service departs at 10 PM from Sector 55-56 station.

The Rapid Metro was constructed by IL&FS Infrastructure in two phases. In the first phase, the company built 5.1 km elevated track, connecting National Highway No. 8 at Shankar Chowk with Sikandarpur DMRC station, covering six stations. The second phase of the system was opened to the public on March 31, 2017.

*With inputs from Agencies.