Dubai’s tech pitch to the world

Lessons for India

Comparisons are odious between a city with about 3.5 million citizens and a country with a population of about 1.4 billion. India itself is well on its way to achieving its target of becoming a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025-26. It is already the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 10,000 tech and deeptech (AI, IoT, blockchain, Web3, biotech, metaverse, etc.) startups. India also has world-class institutes of technology (IITs, IIITs and NITs) that regularly collaborate with companies across the country. The government’s Aadhaar-enabled payments system and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), too, have revolutionized the payments ecosystem. India also launched its National AI Mission in May 2020, aiming to be an AI power to reckon with. And while the Indian government may dislike cryptocurrencies, it is piloting a digital rupee, and supports blockchain (tech that powers cryptocurrencies).