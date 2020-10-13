Embassy, Columbia Pacific to invest 1,000 crore in senior-living projects

The first such project under this partnership will be launched at Embassy Springs, an integrated township across 288 acres in north Bengaluru. The first phase will have around 220 units in one- and two-bedroom apartments of 600 – 1,000 sq. ft, which will be priced at ₹45-69 lakh. The second phase will have 180 homes in a premium-priced category. Across the two phases, the JV will invest around ₹400 crore.