Equity value of Embassy, IBREL combined entity at 9,400 crore

“There are a lot of large real estate companies in India that are family-owned. We want to bring in better corporate governance and want to change the way real estate development is done in India and how the business is run. The merged entity, which includes IBREL’s mainly residential projects and Embassy’s land and office projects, will allow more institutional investors to come in at a later stage," said Jitu Virwani, chairman, Embassy. “Given that many developers are cash-strapped today, we believe we were at the right place at the right time because the platform has the ability to grow. Going forward, once we encash the residential inventory, it could be used to selectively buy projects."