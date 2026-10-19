Erling Haaland's new Abu Dhabi villa: Location, price and special features of Manchester City Yas Residences

Premier League giant Manchester City's star striker Erling Haaland has bought a villa in a residential complex by the company Ohana Development, the company revealed in a press release.

The residential complex, Manchester City Yas Residences, is branded after the football club and is the first residential complex to carry the club's name. While Ohana did reveal that Haaland has bought a house in the complex, it has not released the price of the same.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was the guest of honour at the launch event of the complex.

"Ohana Development, a leading Abu Dhabi real estate developer, has announced Erling Haaland as a proud homeowner at Manchester City Yas Residences by Ohana during the launch of the project’s second phase. Featuring two- and three-bedroom townhouses, duplex villas, and four- and five-bedroom villas, sales are set to commence on 19 October 2026. The launch event at Etihad Arena was graced by guest of honour Pep Guardiola, who was announced as the project’s official brand ambassador," the company said in its press release.

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Where is the complex located? The Manchester City Yas Residences complex is located along Yas Canal, adjacent to Yas Island, which is a major 25 square-kilometre entertainment as well as leisure hub located in Abu Dhabi.

"...the development spans 1.67 million square metres and will feature more than 2,000 residences," the company said, adding that the phased delivery of homes will begin from 2029.

Besides Erling, his father Alie Haaland, who also played for Manchester City, has also bought a home in the community.

What are the special features of this project? The complex unveiled was the phase 2 of the project, with its phase 1 getting sold out within 72 hours in Q1 this year.

"Phase 2 offers homes ranging in size from 1,938 to 4,887 square feet. Two-bedroom townhouses have an average price of AED 3.75 million, providing a new option for buyers seeking a home within the community," the company said.

The project is also coming with a Manchester City Park, which will be the community's main destination for sports, recreation, and spending quality time with one's family.

"At the heart of the landscape masterplan, the Manchester City Park and Manchester City Sports Clubhouse will anchor a connected network of nine neighbourhood parks. Shaded walkways, pedestrian-friendly streets and green corridors will link these spaces, giving residents access to outdoor activities close to their homes," the company said.

The project will also have planned family amenities including dedicated gathering areas, children’s play spaces, barbecue stations, shaded dining tables and seating areas. A central lawn will provide space for informal recreation and relaxation, while a food hub, pavilion, event areas and an outdoor screen with stepped seating will support community gatherings.

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Among sports offerings, there will be football pitches, tennis and basketball courts, shaded outdoor fitness equipment, and cycling and jogging routes. A skate park, parkour park, climbing walls, karting arena and bike arena will add further recreational options.

There will also be a Manchester City training academy, fitness and recovery facilities, and a canal-front promenade, alongside City Lounge and City Café.