Explained: Noida Supertech towers demolition verdict by Supreme Court

In this judgment, the Supreme Court has given a purposive interpretation to the concerned legislation to ensure that the ultimate intent behind the legislation (i.e. the protection of the rights and safety of residents and the environment) is given proper effect. The directions passed by the Supreme Court in this decision will instil confidence in home-buyers, and hopefully act as a strong deterrent to both builders and development authorities engaging in unwarranted and corrupt practises that could impinge upon the rights of such home-buyers.