NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has surpassed the target for highway construction for fiscal 2021 despite the pandemic. MoRTH constructed about 13,000 km of national highways during the financial year that ended on 31 March, clocking over 37 km of road construction per day. This is also 11,000 km more than the target for the previous fiscal. This is significant as the first few months of the previous financial year were lost due to nation-wide lockdown in the wake of covid-19 pandemic, when construction activities were badly affected.

How was MoRTH able to reach the target, and exceed it, despite a raging pandemic and resulting lockdown?

MoRTH had initiated a slew of relief measures which helped it exceed the target, such as a shift from milestone-based billing, typically of 45-75 days, to monthly billing and release of retention money/performance security in proportion to the work executed, among others. These also helped reduce the cash conversion cycle, while also getting performance guarantees and associated margin monies released for the executed portion of the projects.

Also Read | Why Kerala may not swing this time round

"Notwithstanding the high cost of re-mobilising labour, many road contractors made special arrangements to facilitate return of labour due to improved cash conversion cycle from MoRTH/ NHAI projects. Ably supported by the liquidity boosting measures by MoRTH and NHAI; the execution witnessed sharp increase," said Rajeshwar Burla, vice president, rating agency ICRA.

How was the ministry able to construct roads during lockdown, when all economic activities were halted?

The most stringent of lockdown, between March and July, fell just before or during the monsoon, a seasonally weak period for construction activities. Economic activities started picking up from August-September, and road construction also restarted.

Government measures like providing bank guarantees to contractors helped with steady cash flow, while speeding up of payments and clearing dues, ensuring availability of land upfront for road construction also helped accelerate road construction.

"NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) acted as a facilitator for bank guarantees and payments while any kind of disputes (involving contractors) were resolved," said Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, practice leader and director of transport and logistics sectors at Crisil Ltd. "So, the contractors had to just mobilise people for these road projects (as everything else was handled by the government)."

What were the critical aspects that led to the government exceeding its target?

An important aspect was the efforts taken by the government in making unencumbered land available to constructors. The government also successfully channelised funds, which included speeding up of payment dues, providing bank guarantees and facilitating payments that helped contractors achieve a better cash flow to finish projects. Also, road traffic boomed after the lockdown was lifted, seeing a recovering to pre-covid levels faster than rail or air traffic. MoRTH was able to ramp up road projects ahead of deadline as all fund related challenges of contractors were addressed by the ministry, and contractors in turn had to just mobilise people to complete the projects.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via