Falling core sector growth bodes ill for factory output

Coal production growth slowed to 7.6% in August after four months of double-digit growth and 11.4% growth in July but was still among the better-performing sectors. Electricity output slowed to 0.9% in August compared to 2.3% last month and 16% in the corresponding month last year. “Return to normalcy in coal production is positive for the economy which was under stress in April and May following the Ukraine war where there was a shortage of coal," said Sabnavis.

