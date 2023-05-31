Firm refining prospects add to confidence on OMC outlook1 min read 31 May 2023, 09:43 PM IST
The reported refining margins for oil marketing companies are expected to have got a further boost from rising contributions of lower priced Russian oil.
NEW DELHI : Domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) surprised positively with the refining performance posted during the January-March quarter. The Benchmark Singapore GRMs (Gross refining Margins) had improved to $8.2 a barrel from $6.3 a barrel during Q3 FY23.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×