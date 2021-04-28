Firms consider physical offices as central to corp identity, culture: report

BENGALURU: Even after more than a year of restricted access to offices , businesses continue to identify their workplaces as an essential component of their corporate identity and vital for retaining and reinvigorating employees post-pandemic, according to a report by property advisory firm Knight Frank.

International businesses are looking to their workplaces to revitalise corporate brand and culture after the pandemic, which will see significantly improved amenities and services available for employees, it said.

Knight Frank’s second edition of its (Y)OUR SPACE report, based on responses from 400 international businesses with a combined headcount over 10 million, looks into workplace strategies and real estate needs of global firms.

Around 90% of global occupiers surveyed by Knight Frank said that real estate is a strategic device for their business. 49% of firms named ‘corporate brand and image’ as the top strategic priority fulfilled by their real estate, while offices are also increasingly seen as a tool for improving employee wellbeing, collaboration, and talent attraction and retention, with each of these categories referenced by 37% of firms.

Among Indian occupiers, ‘corporate brand and image’ remained a prime strategic objective that is best supported by a real estate asset, while talent attraction and retention came second . Operational transformation and restructuring emerged as the third most preferred strategic category, on the back of changing needs of business operability influenced by the ongoing pandemic.

Around 67% of the Indian respondents said that covid-19 would influence the next three years in terms of real estate strategy. Though majority of the respondents said that real estate cost reduction targets have increased since the onset of the pandemic, 71% of Indian respondents expect to see an increase in their real estate portfolio in the next three years.

“Global firms are looking beyond the pandemic and are focused on how their workplaces can enhance corporate culture and re-engage employees in a new age of agile working. We are seeing a re-familiarisation with the office beginning in many big cities around the world. Firms want to give employees the best of both worlds, allowing them to work flexibly, but making their offices the best possible experience, which means delivering higher quality and more engaging workplaces," said William Beardmore-Gray, global head of Occupier Services and Commercial Agency, Knight Frank.

Beardmore-Gray added that “half of all firms are already planning to reconfigure their real estate portfolios and remodel their workplaces over the next three years to ensure they are providing employees, colleagues and potential new talent with the best spaces to work, learn and thrive."

From an Indian perspective, Shishir Baijal, chairman and MD, Knight Frank India said, “The sentiment amongst the office occupiers is strong as a majority of them expect their portfolio to increase in the coming years. While the ongoing pandemic has cast a shadow of doubt and uncertainty, the roll-out of vaccine programmes globally has brought hope for the future of the real estate sector. There is a clear rise in demand for sustainable real estate plans as firms have set net-zero emission target dates."

Indian occupiers’ biggest frustrations with their landlords are a lack of flexibility (38%) and a lack of innovation in product or service offering (25%), highlighting the need for landlords to invest in operations, property management and tenant services, the report said.

However, 42% of Indian respondents, and 60% globally, are said to have seen an increase or significant increase in communication with their landlord over the course of the pandemic, providing an opportunity for landlords and tenants to develop a more collaborative and partnership-orientated relationship for the long-term.

More rigorous cleaning regimes in the building, use of contactless entry systems and temperature scanning of building occupants were described as the top three expectations from the landlord to make the workplace safer going forward.

