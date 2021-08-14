First apartment? How to avoid the 5 worst interior design mistakes

Instead: “Invest some time in searching for killer, high-quality resale pieces to mix with budget-friendly new items," Ms. Wall suggested. Your space will have “more intention and character" than if you buy everything at once. Mr. Thomas recommended searching estate sales and online auctions. And don’t just fixate on how a particular piece looks in the context of a catalog photo: Catalina Echavarria, co-founder of Miami furniture and interior design firm CEU Studio, suggested you shop in person, if possible, and think about how you’ll use the item. “If I sit on a couch, I want to feel hugged and nurtured...if I step on a rug, I want to love it barefoot and feel its texture," she said.