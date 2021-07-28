Five years on, RERA sees higher compliance in metros, tier-I cities

According to the report, 76% of consumers who are aware of the law affirmed that they would buy only RERA properties in future, 64% of consumers are more likely to invest in real estate post RERA implementation. About 70% of consumers are aware of RERA, however, awareness is limited to its top few benefits and 77% of projects are RERA registered. There is higher compliance in metros and tier-I cities and 45% of developers have reported dissatisfaction with the RERA website.