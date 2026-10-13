Floral comforters replace blankets in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani’s first AC: Why has railways made the switch?

Passengers travelling in the First AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now find floral comforters instead of the standard blankets traditionally provided on board.
Eastern Railway introduced the new bedding arrangement on 11 October, adding a change to the overnight travel experience on one of India's prominent premium long-distance trains.
The initiative, announced ahead of Durga Puja, is intended to improve passenger comfort while maintaining hygiene standards. According to a report by The Indian Express, the floral comforters replace the regular blankets in the train's First AC accommodation.
The information was shared by Eastern Railway on X with the caption, “A TOUCH OF FLORAL LUXURY, A GIFT OF COMFORT! This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! 🎁 Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026. Freshness in Every Journey: Thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip, ensuring enhanced hygiene, comfort and a refreshing travel experience. Eastern Railway: Celebrating the Festive Spirit with Comfort and Care! (sic).”
Eastern Railway presented the change as an upgrade to onboard amenities, with particular emphasis on cleanliness. The comforters will be thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip, ensuring that fresh bedding is available for subsequent passengers.
The move also comes as Indian Railways continues to face questions about the cleanliness of linen supplied in air-conditioned coaches.
For passengers on long journeys, bedding is an important part of the travel experience, particularly in premium classes where overnight comfort is a key consideration.
The replacement of blankets with floral comforters is not merely a change in appearance. The railway's stated cleaning procedure is central to the initiative, with washing and sanitisation after each round trip intended to maintain hygiene.
The Ministry of Railways has previously outlined the linen arrangements followed in air-conditioned classes. In a July 2026 press release, the ministry said standard bedroll packets contain two bedsheets, a pillow cover and a hand towel.
One bedsheet is intended to serve as a covering layer beneath the blanket, while the other is used on the berth. The covering sheet is washed after single use.
The ministry has also introduced measures to improve linen quality and cleanliness, including pilot initiatives involving blanket covers on selected services. The new comforters on the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express add to these efforts to improve the experience of passengers travelling in air-conditioned accommodation.
However, the latest announcement specifically concerns First AC on this train. It does not establish that floral comforters will be introduced across all Rajdhani services or other classes.
The timing of the change, just ahead of Durga Puja, gives the initiative a seasonal dimension. Eastern Railway described the floral bedding as a special addition for passengers travelling during the festive period.
The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Kolkata with the national capital and has a longstanding place in Indian railway history. The service began its maiden journey on 3 March, 1969, becoming India's first Rajdhani Express.
For now, the change is limited to First AC on this route. Whether similar bedding arrangements will be extended to other trains remains unclear.
The immediate focus is on combining a refreshed onboard presentation with a defined cleaning routine, as Indian Railways seeks to improve passenger amenities without compromising on hygiene.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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