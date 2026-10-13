Floral comforters replace blankets in Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani’s first AC: Why has railways made the switch?

Passengers travelling in the First AC coaches of the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now find floral comforters instead of the standard blankets traditionally provided on board.

Floral comforters replace the usual white blankets Eastern Railway introduced the new bedding arrangement on 11 October, adding a change to the overnight travel experience on one of India's prominent premium long-distance trains.

The initiative, announced ahead of Durga Puja, is intended to improve passenger comfort while maintaining hygiene standards. According to a report by The Indian Express, the floral comforters replace the regular blankets in the train's First AC accommodation.

The information was shared by Eastern Railway on X with the caption, “A TOUCH OF FLORAL LUXURY, A GIFT OF COMFORT! This Durga Puja, Eastern Railway adds a special touch of elegance to your journey! 🎁 Passengers travelling in 1st AC of the Howrah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express will enjoy exclusive premium floral comforters, replacing standard blankets from 11th October 2026. Freshness in Every Journey: Thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip, ensuring enhanced hygiene, comfort and a refreshing travel experience. Eastern Railway: Celebrating the Festive Spirit with Comfort and Care! (sic).”

Eastern Railway presented the change as an upgrade to onboard amenities, with particular emphasis on cleanliness. The comforters will be thoroughly washed and sanitised after every round trip, ensuring that fresh bedding is available for subsequent passengers.

The move also comes as Indian Railways continues to face questions about the cleanliness of linen supplied in air-conditioned coaches.

For passengers on long journeys, bedding is an important part of the travel experience, particularly in premium classes where overnight comfort is a key consideration.

Hygiene remains central to the bedding upgrade The replacement of blankets with floral comforters is not merely a change in appearance. The railway's stated cleaning procedure is central to the initiative, with washing and sanitisation after each round trip intended to maintain hygiene.

The Ministry of Railways has previously outlined the linen arrangements followed in air-conditioned classes. In a July 2026 press release, the ministry said standard bedroll packets contain two bedsheets, a pillow cover and a hand towel.

One bedsheet is intended to serve as a covering layer beneath the blanket, while the other is used on the berth. The covering sheet is washed after single use.

The ministry has also introduced measures to improve linen quality and cleanliness, including pilot initiatives involving blanket covers on selected services. The new comforters on the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express add to these efforts to improve the experience of passengers travelling in air-conditioned accommodation.

However, the latest announcement specifically concerns First AC on this train. It does not establish that floral comforters will be introduced across all Rajdhani services or other classes.

A festive-season addition to a flagship service The timing of the change, just ahead of Durga Puja, gives the initiative a seasonal dimension. Eastern Railway described the floral bedding as a special addition for passengers travelling during the festive period.

The Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express connects Kolkata with the national capital and has a longstanding place in Indian railway history. The service began its maiden journey on 3 March, 1969, becoming India's first Rajdhani Express.

For now, the change is limited to First AC on this route. Whether similar bedding arrangements will be extended to other trains remains unclear.