Flying from Mumbai on Nov 19? Here's what you should know about 6-hour airport closure

The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will suspend flight operations for six hours on November 19, due to scheduled annual maintenance work. Both runways at the airport — RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 — will remain closed between 11 am and 5 pm on November 19, MIAL said, according to a Hindustan Times (HT) report.
The temporary closure is part of the airport's annual post-monsoon maintenance programme. The exercise is carried out to maintain runway safety, ensure operational reliability and meet international aviation standards.
MIAL has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in advance to inform airlines and other airport stakeholders about the scheduled closure. This will help airlines revise their flight schedules and make the necessary staffing arrangements to minimise disruption to passengers.
The maintenance exercise will cover detailed runway inspections, surface repairs and technical checks of lighting, runway markings and drainage systems.
A spokesperson told HT that the annual post-monsoon maintenance is an important part of CSMIA's year-round operational readiness programme and reinforces its 'safety-first' approach.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, representatives of more than 35 airlines and Mumbai airport officials discussed the transition plan for partially shifting international flights, with some carriers seeking more time to decide on the relocation of operations.
MIAL initially planned to implement the partial shifting of international operations from October 25 and later deferred the deadline till March 2027 following concerns raised by various foreign airlines about the transition plan.
Against this backdrop, more than 35 members of the Airline Operators' Committee (AOC) and MIAL officials met for over one-and-a-half hours on Wednesday to discuss the issues related to the shifting of international operations to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
At the meeting, MIAL requested airlines to share their transition plans by November 3 and they were also assured that the temporarily transitioned international traffic of 5 mppa will be fully restored back to Mumbai Airport once the T2 expansion is completed, PTI, citing sources, reported.
Many of the airlines sought time till the next winter schedule that starts in October 2027 for relocation of the international flights, they added.
A source told PTI that airlines have insisted that T1 redevelopment should be done in a phased manner and rejected any unilateral decision by MIAL for reduction of slots from the next summer schedule starting from March 2027.
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