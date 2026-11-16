Flying to America? Air India cuts flight time to the US by up to 5 hours: Check key routes here

Air India announced that it is restoring nonstop service on all flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai to New York — a move that will significantly reduce travel time for passengers by up to 5 hours.
The resumption follows the reopening of previously restricted airspace that had forced the airline to mandate technical refuelling stops on select international services.
“The move reduces total travel time by up to five hours on affected routes, with journeys that had extended to around 22 hours due to enroute refuelling stops now taking around 17 hours,” the airline said in a statement.
Earlier this year, flight routes between India and North America were severely disrupted after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines. This was compounded by further airspace restrictions across parts of the Middle East amid escalating regional conflict.
These geopolitical hurdles forced Air India to alter its flight paths. To manage the longer routes, services from Delhi and Mumbai to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) were operating with a mandatory technical stop in Rome for refuelling.
With the airspace restrictions now eased, Air India has officially resumed non-stop operations on all four India-New York routes, eliminating the European layover.
Air India's current non-stop schedule for the region includes:
Passengers on these restored non-stop routes will also have access to the airline's latest fleet upgrades, Air India said.
According to the press release, for the Delhi-to-JFK and Delhi-to-Newark routes, the carrier is deploying its flagship Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring a three-class configuration comprising 28 business-class suites with full-flat beds, 24 premium-economy seats offering extra legroom, and 264 economy seats.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai-to-JFK and Mumbai-to-Newark routes are being operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft with significantly upgraded cabin interiors, “featuring 8 luxurious First Class suites with privacy sliding doors, 40 flat beds in Business Class, and 280 seats in Economy.”
“The restoration of non-stop services, combined with Air India's newest and upgraded cabin products, further strengthens the airline's offering on one of its most important international markets while delivering greater convenience, comfort and connectivity for customers travelling between India and the United States,” Air India noted.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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