Four-lane national highway developed in Kerala to connect ICTT Vallarpadam with Kalamassery: Gadkari

Four-lane national highway developed in Kerala to connect ICTT Vallarpadam with Kalamassery: Gadkari1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:15 PM IST
- The minister said that coastal and port connectivity infrastructure plays a pivotal role in a nation’s economic growth
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the 4-lane National Highway (NH) in Kerala is developed at a total cost of Rs. 571 crore to connect the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Vallarpadam with Kalamassery.
