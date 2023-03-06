Four-lane national highway developed in Kerala to connect ICTT Vallarpadam with Kalamassery: Gadkari

NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the 4-lane National Highway (NH) in Kerala is developed at a total cost of Rs. 571 crore to connect the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) Vallarpadam with Kalamassery.

In a series of tweets, the minister informed that coastal and port connectivity infrastructure plays a pivotal role in a nation’s economic growth.

Gadkari added that the project involved the construction of a port connectivity highway, stretching 8.721 km through the backwaters of the Arabian Sea at Cochin, on reclaimed land.

He said that this highway links the North-South corridor for freight movement to Cochin Port, thereby facilitating the transportation of goods.

The minister added that this highway also enhances the mobility of eight seashore villages and has significantly contributed to the socio-economic development of the region.

Gadkari said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the unwavering commitment of the government is to deliver time-bound, cost-effective, high-quality, and sustainable road infrastructure that serves the needs of the citizens.