Four-lane section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A executed in hybrid annuity mode: Gadkari

21 Feb 2023, 06:53 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the four-lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A is being executed in Hybrid Annuity mode at a cost of Rs. 1,367 crore spanning a length of 80.82 km. 

The minister said that the section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali. 

Gadkari added that the alignment lessens the travel time from Jalandhar to Chandigarh to almost half and provides direct access to Khatkarkalan, which is the ancestral home of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. 

The union minister said that resonating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build sustainable infrastructure, this Green Highway is fully saturated with healthy flowering plants throughout the stretch. 

“It is also considered to be one of the safest highways in Punjab and stimulates socio-economic development in the region," he said.

