Four-lane section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A executed in hybrid annuity mode: Gadkari
- The minister said the section connects major cities Amritsar - Jalandhar - Chandigarh and extends mobility to Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Ropar, and Mohali
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the four-lane wide section from Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A is being executed in Hybrid Annuity mode at a cost of Rs. 1,367 crore spanning a length of 80.82 km.
