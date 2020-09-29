Fourth Partner Energy appoints Investec to raise about $150 mn via stake sale

The government on its part is also trying to promote solar rooftop, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently calling for each state to have at least one "solar city" whose electricity needs would be met entirely through rooftop solar power. India has been trying to rejig its energy mix in favour of green energy sources and has become one of the top renewable energy producers globally, with a plan to achieve 500GW by 2030 as part of its climate commitments.