From 110 kmph hydrogen runs to 200 sleeper rakes: A blueprint for Indian Railways’ next-gen fleet

The Indian Railways is working to operate the country's first hydrogen-powered train at speeds of up to 110 kmph after completing trials at 120 kmph, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

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Push for faster hydrogen trains “The operational speed of the hydrogen train has so far been kept at 75 kmph. However, trials have been completed for a speed of 120 kmph. After that, efforts are now underway to operate it at a maximum speed of 110 kmph,” Satish Kumar told reporters in Indore.

He said consultations were underway with all stakeholders to determine which rail sections the new hydrogen train could operate on, and that technical aspects and fuel supply arrangements were also being examined.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on July 17 flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train, which operates on the 89-km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

Unlike conventional electric trains that draw power from overhead lines, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset generates electricity on board through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, with water vapour and heat as its only by-product. There is no combustion, smoke, or tailpipe carbon emissions.

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Rollout of Vande Bharat sleepers Satish Kumar said the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper express is currently operating between Howrah and Kamakhya (Guwahati), while four more such trains have been completed and will be formally inaugurated in the coming days.

The Railways is expected to receive 11 more Vande Bharat sleeper trains this year, Kumar said.

As many as 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains are being manufactured under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, and each train would take around one to one-and-a-half years to be completed, he said.

Tech integration, passenger amenities Satish Kumar said steps were also being taken to address the problem of rats in trains, as well as to strengthen existing systems. He said artificial intelligence (AI) was being integrated with CCTV cameras to enhance security at railway stations and on trains.

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Focus on regional infrastructure According to the official, the Railways was planning to operate 100 to 125 special trains for the Simhastha festival to be held in Ujjain in 2028 and was strengthening infrastructure for the large religious gathering.

On the ₹18,500-crore Indore-Manmad railway line, Satish Kumar said land acquisition was progressing rapidly for the project, which was approved in the 2024-25 financial year. The ambitious project is expected to be completed in four to five years, he said.

Kumar, along with senior officials, reviewed several railway projects in and around Indore, including the construction of various rail lines, the redevelopment of Indore railway station, and other infrastructure works.