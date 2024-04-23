From Shantigram to Dharavi: How the rise of Adani’s realty play threatens DLF
Summary
- Adani Group’s real estate business is fairly new—just 14 years old. But it is fast becoming a key mover and shaker in India’s booming real estate market. In fact, the company has the potential to become India’s largest developer. We tell you why.
Bengaluru: “Mumbai is my second home," billionaire businessman Gautam Adani said in a statement, a day after the much-awaited Dharavi redevelopment survey began on 18 March. “Dharavi is not just a business model. I feel proud and privileged to have the opportunity to lead the redevelopment of Dharavi. Of all the work our group does, Dharavi is closest to my heart," Adani further added.
In November 2022, Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd won the mandate to execute the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the world’s largest slum clusters that sprawls over 600 acres in the heart of Mumbai, with a bid of ₹5,069 crore.
The revamp involves the daunting task of resettling an estimated million people. The ongoing survey, based on which home eligibility for the slum dwellers will be decided, is critical for the project’s future, and for that, the support of Dharavikars is key. Gautam Adani, the chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group, was seeking that support through his statement.
If successfully executed, the project will give Adani Properties access to prime land in the heart of Mumbai, which property consultants said is equivalent to developing over 150 real estate projects. And it would establish the company as a key mover and shaker in India’s booming real estate market.
Adani Group’s realty play is fairly new—just 14 years old. Until 2013, the real estate business was part of Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Group’s flagship company. Then it came to be housed under Adani Properties, which is held by the promoters and operates under the brand name Adani Realty.