From Shantigram to Dharavi: How the rise of Adani’s realty play threatens DLF

The Adani Group, therefore, has its hands full for the next decade or so. The headwinds, though, could be in terms of the property market slowing down because of an economic shock or a liquidity crisis in the market. There is probably a lesson to learn from the Evergrande crisis in China. The developer expanded aggressively, borrowing more than $300 billion. But in 2021, many of its projects halted because of overdue payments.