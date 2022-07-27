Future of mobility in focus

The Mint Mobility Conclave will take place in the city today, bringing together leading minds working at the forefront of mobility. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of civil aviation and steel will share his insights on ‘The growth trajectory of Indian civil aviation’ in a video address. The event will see participation from top policy makers, industrialists, startup founders, public officials and Mint’s editorial leadership who will debate and discuss the future of mobility as seen from India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}