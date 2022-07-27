Future of mobility in focus

Future of mobility in focus1 min read . 11:00 PM IST
The Mint Mobility Conclave will take place in the city today, bringing together leading minds working at the forefront of mobility. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union minister of civil aviation and steel will share his insights on ‘The growth trajectory of Indian civil aviation’ in a video address. The event will see participation from top policy makers, industrialists, startup founders, public officials and Mint’s editorial leadership who will debate and discuss the future of mobility as seen from India.
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways will deliver the keynote address on India’s path to leadership in automotive innovation, manufacturing and sustainability. His colleague in government, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology, will deliver a special address focussed on ‘Moving a billion people safely and sustainably’. The conclave’s format shall enable leaders to discuss mobility across formats and themes - air, rail, roads, sustainability, financing and logistics.
India has birthed an exciting ecosystem of early stage companies building cutting edge solutions in mobility, manufacturing, logistics and sustainable transport. The speakers and panelists have been curated across sectors such as financing, infrastructure, aviation, automotive manufacturing, technology, passenger vehicles, EVs, supply chain and logistics. Senior bureaucrats and policy experts are also part of the line-up, priming the forum for original insights and thought leadership. We invite readers to please join the sessions live on livemint.com