NEW DELHI: Minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Saturday announced a slew of road development projects, includrehabilitation, widening, and development of new roads in Bihar, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and northeast India.

In Bihar, the ministry has approved rehabilitation and widening work for two lane of existing national highway between Bhagalpur-Kahalgaon-Mirzachowki on a budget of Rs566.15 crore, and rehabilitation and widening work for national highway between Munger-Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Mirzachowki for Rs477.54 crore, Gadkari said on social networking platform twitter.

A budget of Rs1,229.38 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1, a centrally-sponsored and funded scheme, has been approved for Punjab, Gadkari said. This includes development of six-lane greenfield highway between Amritsar and Bathinda, and six lane Jalandhar Bypass from Kahiwan to Kang Sahbu for Rs1,754.84 crore.

The ministry has also approved a six-lane Thatchur highway between Veera Kaveri Rajapuram to Pondavakkam on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu for a budget Rs1,102.63 crore.

Apart from these, the ministry has also approved several road widening and upgradation projects in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland.

"Construction of section of Tamenglong-Tousem-Lisang –Mahur road (NH-37) to two lane with paved shoulder in the state of Manipur was approved with a budget of 483.87 crore," Gadkari said.

"Upgradation to 2 lane with paved shoulders of a section of Dulte- Kwalkulh road (International corridor) of NH-6 in the state of Mizoram under Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved with a budget of 374.39 Crore," he added.

