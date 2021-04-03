Gadakri announces slew of road development projects

In Bihar, the ministry has approved rehabilitation and widening work for two lane of existing national highway between Bhagalpur-Kahalgaon-Mirzachowki on a budget of Rs566.15 crore, and rehabilitation and widening work for national highway between Munger-Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Mirzachowki for Rs477.54 crore, Gadkari said on social networking platform twitter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}