Gadkari chairs 10th meeting of group of infrastructure committee1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:31 PM IST
- During the meeting, the minister said that an action plan has been introduced to accelerate PM Gati Shakti scheme's progress
NEW DELHI : Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired the 10th meeting of Group of Infrastructure Committee to address existing inter-ministerial issues with regard to implementation of various infrastructure projects.
